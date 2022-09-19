CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s recent wave of big economic announcements marks a big change in the Mountain State. But Governor Jim Justice says some things will remain the same. This will not be a case of “out with the old, and in with the new.” But it will be a pretty significant mix.

There have been at least eight major economic development announcements in West Virginia so far this year, and they all have something in common. Whether it’s Green Power Motors, Nucor Steel, or Berkshire Hathaway Energy, all of these companies opening operations here will have significant green, renewable energy components in their business plans. Governor Justice says the state is embracing that turn toward more green energy, though he says coal, oil, and natural gas will remain a significant part of the state’s economy.

“Anybody this day in time that believes that we can do without fossil fuels on this globe, in this country, are absolutely believing frivolous thoughts. Frivolous thoughts, that’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

The governor says coal and natural gas from West Virginia are very highly desired overseas. He says that will be especially true this winter in Europe as many nations have been cut off from Russian fuel supplies due to the war in Ukraine.

Governor Justice says West Virginia’s image has changed. Instead of outsiders viewing it as a coal state, it’s now seen as having an “all of the above” energy strategy.