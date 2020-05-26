New COVID-19 cases reported in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive tests results rate is currently listed at 2.05%.

As of 10 a.m., May 26, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 87,483 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,797 total positive cases, 1,139 recoveries and 73 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 (listed Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

