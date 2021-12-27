New COVID-19 spike raises concerns about New Year’s celebrations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike locally and nationwide, health officials are now concerned about New Year’s celebrations.

Health officials say New Year’s Eve is a lot different than Christmas or Thanksgiving because the crowds are bigger and closer with lots of singing and shouting. Higher alcohol consumption can be a problem, too.

New Year’s can be a more intimate event with lots of dancing, hugging and kissing. For all of these reasons, public health officials are saying have fun, but use caution and common sense.

“We need to be careful, get our booster shots. Make sure we get tested before we go out of town or go into any big crowds. Wear a mask indoors. But we could potentially see a huge spike inside of a spike because of New Year’s,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

West Virginia is seeing another surge of new cases, with more than 3,400 reported since Thursday.

Active cases are down to 8,700, a decline of more than 500 since last week. Booster shots remain a big problem, though. Only 36% of adults in West Virginia have taken a booster.

State and county health leaders are urging people to get tested, vaccinated and boosted before New Year’s if you haven’t already done so. For a complete list of locations just go to www.dhhr.wv.gov.

