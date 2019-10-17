New details emerge in VA Death investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- One day after Congress began looking into suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, new disturbing details are emerging about the circumstances surrounding them.

Attorney for seven of the VA families, Tony O’Dell says after reviewing medical records, the person of interest in the federal investigation was the person taking the glucose levels from the patients.

“There are definitely going to be time periods where that person, the person of interest was going to be in the room with the families while their loved one was dying when she was the cause of it,” said O’Dell.

The person of interest in the deaths has not been charged but the criminal investigation is ongoing. Until then O’Dell says big changes are needed at the VA Hospital.

“This is a hospital that has systemic problems and has had systemic problems for a period of time and those systemic problems are the reason this person was able to get along, get away with what she got away with as long as she did,” said O’Dell.