New event replaces canceled 2020 iHeart WV Hot Dog Festival

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual iHeart Radio West Virginia Hog Dog Festival has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for Sept. 26 2020.

In place of the festival, iHeart Radio has announced a new event, The iHeart Radio Great Tri-State Hot Dog Hustle.

For the Hot Dog Hustle, iHeart radio listeners will be encouraged to visit participating hog dog vendors from Sept. 25 – 27 2020. All participants will have a chance to win a 65-inch TV from Route 60 Walmart among other prizes.

The WV Hot Dog Festival has raised $20,000 for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital last year and $250,000 overall.

The next WV Hot Dog Festival is scheduled for July 31, 2021.

