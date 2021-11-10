New grocery store in Clay County gives families easier access to food

MAYSEL, WV (WOWK) – A new grocery store is opening this week in Clay County, West Virginia. The opening of a Par Mar IGA Marathon in Maysel will help families have easier access to food for their dinner table.

“It’ll help everybody where you don’t have to drive so far and everything,” said Milford Pritt, who lives in the area.

He and others are looking forward to having a full-line grocery store nearby. For the past few years, Clay County has struggled with food access.

“This has been the true definition of a food desert now for a few years,” said Dave Allen, Director of Community Relations for Par Mar Stores. “We heard the need from the community.”

This week, a team is working to move in the inventory. They spent Wednesday stocking shelves, filling coolers and getting the final details in place.

“People seem to be very very happy with us coming to town,” Allen said. “We want to be a very important part of the community as well.”

There are other places in town where people can buy food but the new store is set to be more of a traditional grocery store.

“I think it is great,” Pritt said. “We had to drive 40 or 50 miles to get anything to eat.”

The store is set to open Friday morning at 6 a.m. People will be able to buy gasoline there as well.