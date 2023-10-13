CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s flight school is set for a big liftoff as the Board of Governors gave the green light for a new hangar at the Charleston-area school.

On top of the hangar, the Bill Noe Flight School will also be getting a new helicopter that should arrive in 2024. Students and staff say they have been flying high ever since the announcement.

“I definitely think this program will grow a lot in the next few years, especially with the new helicopter coming,” Josh Barnett, a student at Marshall University, said on Friday.

When the helicopter arrives, Marshall will become the only school in the region with a helicopter pilot training program.

To bring in the helicopter, it will cost $1.5 million in private funding, and when the new hangar is built, they will be able to store about ten more aircraft. This will come in handy as the school has four additional planes on the way by the Fall of 2024.

“Having all of this right here is great for the state,” Dylan Worrell, a flight instructor, said. “It’s bringing people back here and it’s giving the people who already live here big opportunities.”

Nancy Ritter, the director of the Bill Noe Flight School, said having the helicopter certification program opens up more employment opportunities.

“Very few training organizations can do that, and the students leaving here will have that option to be certified not only in an aircraft but in a helicopter which opens up additional employment opportunities,” Ritter said.