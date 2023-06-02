MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement has obtained new information that indicates that human remains found in Monongalia County in 2021 are that of a young man.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the remains were discovered on June 10, 2021, in the Dug Hill Road area.

New information obtained from the forensic anthropological report from the University of Tennessee indicates that the remains belonged to a young man between the ages of 14 and 23 years old. The release said the new information also suggests that he was white and between the height of 5’6″ and 6’0″.

When the remains were first found, law enforcement said that the deceased has been wearing an LA Lakers shirt and sweatpants and appeared to have dreadlocks.

With the new information, detectives are now continuing the investigation, and the new information is being sent to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), in hopes that the remains will be identified.

Anyone with information should contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department by calling 304-291-7218.