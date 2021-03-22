New judge taking oath of office in West Virginia this week

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A new judge is being sworn into office in West Virginia this week. Maryclaire Akers will be sworn in as a circuit judge in Kanawha County on Tuesday.

The state Supreme Court says the 3 p.m. oath of office will be livestreamed on the Kanawha County Commission Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Akers to the seat vacated by the December death of Judge Charles King.

She has been chief of staff and a senior assistant prosecutor in the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.