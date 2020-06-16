New manufacturing facility to bring jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Clorox Company will move forward with plans to construct its newest manufacturing facility in West Virginia after receiving approval from the Berkeley County Planning Commission. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the site will bring 100 jobs and $190 million in economic impact to the Eastern Panhandle.

“As soon as it came to me that Clorox was looking for a home for their new facility and the 100 new jobs that would come along with it, I told our people to jump all over it,” Justice said. “And on top of all the new jobs, this facility is going to give our economy in West Virginia a real boost, and so today should be a really proud day for all West Virginians.”

The facility, a state-of-the-art cat litter manufacturing plant, will be built in the Tabler Station business park just outside of Martinsburg. This addition will make West Virginia the only state to be home to three Clorox company plants, according to the governor. The other two plants in West Virginia manufacture Kingsford charcoal.

“We’re proud that West Virginia’s connection to The Clorox Company keeps growing and growing,” Gov. Justice said. “We know these people. They’re our friends and our neighbors. They give back so much to the communities they’re in, it’s unbelievable. And I just want to thank them again for renewing their commitment to our great state and hardworking West Virginians everywhere.”

Justice says Clorox currently plans to begin the hiring process in 2021 and anticipates the facility being fully operational in 2022.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories