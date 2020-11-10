New online portal open to report trains that illegally block roadways in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – A new feature on the West Virginia Public Service Commission website will allow people to report trains that are illegally blocking one of the 8,000 public highway rail crossings in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Code (§31-2A-2) states it is illegal for a railroad company to block a public street, road or highway for longer than 10 minutes except in the case of a continuously moving train or an emergency, .

“Blocked highway-rail grade crossings are becoming a major problem in West Virginia,” stated Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “By reporting these issues, PSC Railroad Safety Inspectors will know where the problems are and will investigate the cause of the blockages. These findings will then be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration for review.”

To report a blocked crossing, PCS say citizens should do the following:

Write down the date and how long the crossing was blocked.

Write the city or route the event took place including the DOT number on the blocked crossing

Write down the numbers on the side of the cars or on the locomotive.

PCS officials say each public railroad crossing should have a bright blue emergency notification sign somewhere near the crossing. The sign will include the name, phone number of the railroad company and a unique identification AAR-DOT number, a six-digit number followed by a letter, such as “123456 A.”

Once you have that information you can enter it in the online portal.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.