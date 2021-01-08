New options for West Virginians using SNAP at ALDI

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits now have online purchasing options through ALDI grocery stores.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. They say it will allow cardholders to decrease contact while purchasing groceries.

“Helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing is important. By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pick up with minimal contact.” Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director of DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services

More information on the EBT program is available on the WV DHHR website.