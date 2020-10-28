New public fishing access site opens on New River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new fishing access site and boat ramp has opened on the New River, near Gauley Bridge, West Virginia.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) officials say the new site will give anglers access to the scenic stretch of the New River to fish for local fish such as smallmouth bass, walleye, and other popular species. The site is located downstream from the Hawks Nest-Gauley Mountain Hydroelectric facility, between Gauley Bridge and Cathedral Falls along state Route 60.

Photo Courtesy: WVDNR

Photo Courtesy: WVDNR

Photo Courtesy: WVDNR

“This new access site could very well allow someone new to discover a love for fishing or the great outdoors, and that makes me excited beyond belief. I encourage all West Virginians to get outside this fall and find an adventure in the absolute paradise we get to enjoy in Almost Heaven”. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, (R)

The governor says the access site has parking for 10 vehicles, nine trailers and a space for a handicap-accessible van.

“This new access site is going to open the door for some great fishing in the lower New and Gauley rivers. And with people discovering and rediscovering their love for fishing and the outdoors, this is a great time to provide additional access to West Virginia’s incredibly beautiful natural resources.” Mark Scott, assistant chief of fish management for the WVDNR

