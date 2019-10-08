New questions about spending of West Virginia flood aid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A former subcontractor for the “RISE West Virginia” program says the state is being grossly overcharged for rebuilt homes in the flood zone. State contracts indicate that one builder is being paid thousands of dollars for laying cinder block foundation rows when he says it should only cost hundreds.

Randy Young, of A&R Construction, said, “It’s finally sinking in. They get $15,950 and one-penny for each additional row over 32-inches.” When asked how much he would have charged per row? “$500, between 4 and 500.”

Young, who also lost his home in the floods, says what’s being done is not illegal or fraudulent, but, he says the state did not properly vet construction contracts, and this constitutes a huge waste of taxpayer dollars.

“This money could be used to help other flood victims, receive homes or assistance,” said Young.

Members of the Legislature want answers because the money came from federal disaster aid but was doled out by the state.

“I have asked the folks at the RISE program if I could see all of the contracts with all of the parties involved. We’ve yet to get to see those,” said Co-Chair of the Flooding Committee Del. Dean Jeffries, Co-Chair (R-Kanawha.

The relief money in question, is for floods that devastated much of West Virginia in 2016.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Floodings is already set to meet again on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, and questions about how this money is being spent are sure to come up.