GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve announced that the Grandview area of the park will be closed for two days next week.

According to the news release, the access road is being resurfaced, so the whole area, including trailheads and parking lots, will be closed during that area. This includes the Main Overlook over the New River, the visitor center and five hiking trails in the area, according to the National park Service (NPS) website.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 22, and the road is expected to reopen May 24.

Other closures in the park include Rend Trail, which is closed for bridge damage, the Keeney’s Creek Rail Trail, which has flood damage, and the Kates Plateau Trail, which has a dangerous slide, according to the NPS. For a list of road and trail closures in the park, click here.