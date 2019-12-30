New River Gorge offers plenty of free hiking opportunities

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — There are several free hikes being offered in the new year around the New River Gorge.

Park Ranger Leah Perkowski-Sisk said hikes around the gorge vary in difficulty and length, depending on how strenuous you would like your hike.

“You get to see some features that may be hidden behind leaves in the summertime,” Perkowski-Sisk said. “You don’t have to worry about bugs. It’s just a completely different experience. Even if you’ve done a trail numerous times, even if you’ve only done it in one season. You really haven’t experienced the full force of that trail.”

Some of the hikes are done in conjunction with Active Southern West Virginia.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: Butcher Branch Trail Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020: Burnwood Trail Hike and Tree Aging from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020: Kaymoor Miners Trail Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020: Brooklyn Mine Trail from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: Kaymoor Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020: Kaymoor Miners Trail Hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories