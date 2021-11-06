CHARLESTON, WV — It’s officially time to plan for a fair and secure 2022 midterm election, according to West Virginia’s chief election official.

To help keep the midterm elections fair, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the launch of his office’s new “See Something, Text Something!” election security campaign. This program allows anyone to report allegations of wrongdoing directly to the WVSOS Investigations Division with a simple text message.

Secretary Warner said the text to report technology will make it easier to report possible violations with the program having a double benefit:

The easy-to-use text to report technology encourages people to report possible election fraud

The accessibility and speed of the ability to report will dete offenders from engaging in errant behavior

The immediate transfer also allows investigators to get to work quicker.

“In West Virginia, we’re continuing our effort in making it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Secretary Warner. “The general public plays a vital role in helping my office and our county clerks keep elections fair and secure.”

Secretary Warner said possible violations of election law can be confidentially reported from any texting device in three steps:

Text ‘WV’ to 45995 Click on the incoming text link Submit the confidential complaint

Once submitted, the WVSOS Investigations Divison will receive the complaint immediately. By state law, any election investigation or complaint can’t be discussed, keeping them all confidential.

“The See Something, Text Something! campaign is another way for us to use today’s technology to increase voter confidence in the election process,” Warner said. “The higher the level of confidence, the higher voter participation is in our elections.”

To view the online complaint form, click here.