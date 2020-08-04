New superintendent declines job for WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Scott Cochran has decided not to accept the job of Superintendent for the West Virginia Schools of the Deaf and the Blind.

“Mr. Cochran has spent his professional career focused on the academic, social-emotional, and overall needs of West Virginia’s children,” said West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall. “While the Board is disappointed, we fully understand why he made this difficult decision.”

The West Virginia Department of Education says Cochran made the decision so he could remain close and available to his family.

“I’d like to thank the State Board for this opportunity,” Cochran said. “I will continue my journey in Webster County to provide rewarding opportunities for all students, while being present and available for my family which is the driving force of my life.”

According to the WV Department of Education, Pat Homberg, West Virginia Department of Education Liaison to the WVSDB, has agreed to remain in the position until further decisions are made. The WV Board of Education says it will discuss the vacancy at its August meeting.

