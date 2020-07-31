New superintendent hired for WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind has a new superintendent.

The West Virginia Board of Education says Scott Cochran was chosen for the position during a special meeting today, July 31.

Scott Cochran (Photo Courtesy: WVBE)

“The West Virginia Board of Education is pleased that Mr. Cochran will lead the schools during this critical time,” said WVBE President Miller Hall. “He brings exceptional experience, expertise and insight to the position that will greatly benefit the students at WVSDB. We look forward to his leadership and working with him to support our students and families.”

Cochran was previously superintendent for Webster County Schools for six years. He has also been employed as a teacher, coach, special education director, assistant principal and principal, according to the WVBE. He will start working in his new position August 12, 2020.

“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with this position,” said Cochran. “As a life-long educator, I have dedicated my life to the children of our state. As Superintendent for the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, I may continue the service that means much to me. Education plays a critical role in our communities and our state, especially in the face of the pandemic. I, like so many of my peers, consider it a privilege to serve in this capacity.”

Cochran received his bachelor’s degree in Education from Glenville State College, his master’s degree in Science Health Education from West Virginia University and a certification in Special Education from Ohio Valley College. Previously, he has served as a teacher, coach, special education director, assistant principal and principal.

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

WVSDB in Romney offers instructional and residential programs for deaf, hard of hearing, blind and low-vision PreK-12 students, currently serving more than 100 children.

