New testimonies during day 3 of Loughry trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Day 3 of suspended Justice Allen Loughry's trial brought in new witnesses to testify before the council and jury.

The first witness to take the stand was Director of Division of Finance at the Administrative Office of the Courts, Sue Racer-Troy, who was questioned on the WEX invoices obtained as evidence.

Information in the invoices revealed locations and gas stations Loughry stopped at to fill up tax-payer vehicles, often times purchasing premium fuel. Invoices also had on record the amount of gas that was purchased, the dates it was purchased on, and how much it cost.

Racer-Troy also explained that the gas cards each had a universal pin number, and that individual employee I.D. numbers weren't given.

Her testimony claimed certain cards belonged in certain vehicles, according to license plates.

Another witness, Michelle Weikle, Retail Manager at the Greenbrier Resort, arranged Allen Loughry's book-signing herself via email. She explained the way the book-signing was setup. Those interested were to purchase Loughry's 2006 book, "Don't Buy Another Vote, I Won't Pay for a Landslide" at the resort, then get in line to have it signed from him.

Weikle said they've been buying Loughry's book directly from him for several years, at a discounted price.

Deputy Director of Supreme Court Security, Jess Gundy testified on Loughry's state-owned vehicle records. He said on one occasion, Loughry was asked where he was going and he replied with "none of your 'effing' business."

Gundy also testified to the holidays of 2014, where Loughry kept a state-owned car at his home, and told Director of Supreme Court Security, Arthur Angus that "if they needed the car, they would know where to find it."

A memo Gundy typed up regarding fleet checkout procedures addressed all five justices. The last sentence in the memo specifically addressed Loughry, to which upset him. Gundy explained that Loughry came to his office shortly after the memo was passed out, and said to Gundy that "they should be ashamed of themselves."

Gundy also told the court that in November of 2017, Loughry asked Gundy that he wanted to move the green couch and Cass Gilbert desk from his home, back to a storage unit in Kanawha City, West Virginia, and that he wanted to do it "discreetly."

Day four will begin tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. were the court will reconvene. Stay with 13 News for the latest updates as the trial reveals new details.

