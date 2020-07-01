New trail to promote healthy lifestyle in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson PK 8 and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center have partnered to create a new walking trail aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The “Wolfpack Walk Trail” was unveiled Tuesday afternoon. It is a half-mile book trail, circling the school, that promotes active living and learning opportunities for students.

“In the midst of all of the bad news these days, we are so excited to have something positive happening in our community,” said Amy Hannah with the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

Plans for the trail began early this year, with the help of eight student health ambassadors from Williamson PK 8. However, the coronavirus put a damper on the initial plans.

“They had a few meetings and then boom COVID hit and we had to put everything on hold,” added Hannah. “But here we are. It feels so amazing to be here today.”

Community partners were also recognized for their roles to assist Mingo County in being named an inaugural gold county for Healthy People Healthy Places.

