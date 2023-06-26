BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new Superintendent of Upshur County Schools has been named amid a federal investigation into the school district’s alleged misspending of COVID-19 relief money.

Superintendent Christy Miller. Credit: West Virginia Department of Education.

In a press release Monday, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) named Christy Miller the district’s new superintendent. Miller is currently the Taylor County Superintendent, though her resignation from that position was previously announced.

George “Russ” Collett was named the Upshur County Assistant Superintendent, the WVDE release said; Collett had previously been named Superintendent by the Upshur County Board, but the WVDE said that once the review process began, it was determined that experienced and established leadership was needed.

Earlier this month, a “Special Circumstance On-Site Review Report” was released detailing several areas of non-compliant use of federal funding. That report flagged spending including:

Food and beverage charges for staff retreats for Stonewall Resort totaling $49,260.

Food and beverage charges for staff retreats at CJ Maggie’s restaurant totaling $21,834.29.

A contract for a staff retreat at a bed and breakfast in Buckhannon totaling $1,415.94. Overnight accommodation was provided at the bed and breakfast, which is located six miles from the Upshur County Board office.

That Special Circumstance Review of Upshur County Schools is still underway, the release said.

Interim Upshur County Superintendent Steven Wotring will move to an advisory role as a transition liaison who will assist county leadership during the review and recovery process, the WVDE said.

The West Virginia Board of Education voted two weeks ago to assume control of Upshur County Schools after a seven-hour-long meeting. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools announced his retirement on the same day.

Michele Blatt, the previous Deputy State Superintendent is now serving as West Virginia Superintendent of Schools.