New virus cases, recoveries rise in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department for Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the state to more than 120 cases in the past 24 hours. The state is also reporting more than 100 recoveries since today’s 10 a.m. update. The state’s current cumulative percent positive is listed as 2.15%.

As of 5 p.m., Friday, July 17, the WV DHHR says the state has received 222,427 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 4,783 total cases, 125 of which are positive. The total includes 1,416 active cases, 69 current hospitalizations, 3,267 recoveries and 100 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (539/19), Boone (53/0), Braxton (6/0), Brooke (35/1), Cabell (207/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (98/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (46/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (262/5), Kanawha (472/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (19/0), Logan (42/0), Marion (124/3), Marshall (77/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (68/0), Mineral (69/2), Mingo (48/2), Monongalia (654/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (173/0), Pendleton (18/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/24), Putnam (99/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (144/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (192/10), Wyoming (7/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

