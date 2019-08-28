New website for job seekers in West Virginia

The construction industry is booming right now in West Virginia. But many people are still looking for other jobs, and many companies are looking to hire. The problem is, they don’t always sync up. Now a new wesbite aims to help solve that problem. Its name is http://www.DiscoverWVJobs.com.

“We don’t think of it so much as a job site, but as a social media platform to help navigate this future of work. So in the tools we absolutely have resume services, and profiles and aggragated job listings for when you want to get a new job,” said Fred Goff, CEO, “Jobcase” Web Developer.

The new website was born out of the statewide job fair back in March, that brought thousands to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center looking for work. The whole idea with the website is to make it easier job seekers, and employers find each other without the travel.

“A person wants a job in a certain field they have expertise in? They get on the website, they look. Boom, it tells them what part of the state to go to. A person needing to hire somebody, can’t find nobody, I need employees. Boom, go on there and tell them what you are looking for,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Aside from construction, the biggest demand for workers in West Virginia is in health care and education.

“Right now the unemployment rate in West Virginia stands at 4-point-7 percent. It is hoped that this new website will help reduce that even more.” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.