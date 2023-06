VIDEO: Previous Coverage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Michele Blatt was named the new West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Friday following the retirement of David Roach amid allegations of misspending of federal and state government-provided funds to Upshur County Schools.

Blatt was previously the Deputy State Superintendent and has worked for the West Virginia Department of Education since 2007.

Roach was in the hot seat on June 14 during an hours-long executive session. Roach came out of the session with a satisfactory evaluation, but hours later announced his intent to retire.

An investigation showed alleged purchases of overnight staff retreats, entertainment purchases and hiring uncertified teaching staff, among others. The review team told the Board that they were only able to uncover these findings from 1% of the finance documents made available.

During the meeting, Board President Paul Hardesty called some of the spending “criminal,” and criticized Roach’s handling of the meeting. He also expects the report to show even higher numbers of misspending as the investigation continues.

“I think the number will grow to something that has, will be one of the largest issues this State and this Board of Education has ever dealt with,” Hardesty said. “It’s very troubling.”

According to the School Building Authority of West Virginia (SBA), Roach became the State Superintendent of Schools in August 2022. He has worked as the executive director for the SBA of West Virginia, and superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne County Schools.