New WV medical cannabis proposal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — (WOWK)

Grow your own Marijuana? Well that concept may be coming to West Virginia as a solution to the states troubled Medical Cannabis program. Two years ago, the Legislature and Govenor approved medicinal marijuana to be avalaible July first of this year. That target date will be missed, perhaps by two more years. Some lawmakers say it’s time to let patients grow their own.

“They’ve waited too long. And it’s incredibly frustrating for them. I believe next session we shoud go back in. The Legislature should allow for the patients grow under a certain amount of plants, so they can take care of themselves,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha .

Banking and business issues bogged down the West Virginia medicial cannabis program, although bills passed in this year’s legislature are designed to fix that. In the meantime, advocates say patients could cultivate their own.

“For low income patients, home-grow is absolutely crucial. We modeled our legislation after Pennsylvania and dispensary prices are so high in Pennsylvania low-income patients can’t afford to access medicine at all,” said Rusty Williams, of the WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board.

Of the 33 states with medical cannabis programs, 16 allow people to grow a limited number of their own plants.

“When medical cannabis was approved in West Virginia two years ago, provisions to allow people to grow their own plants was removed due to law enforcement and regulation concerns. When this new bill is introduced, that opposition is likely to come back,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.