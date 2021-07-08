New WVU Medicine Children’s nearing end of construction

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WVU Medicine Children’s (WVUMC) is in the process of taking down the large construction crane on-site of the new hospital being built.

Chief Operating Officer, Amy Bush, said the process started on Wednesday night, July 8, and it will continue until Sunday, July 11. She said it signifies that there are about six months left in the construction process.

Amy Bush

These next few days mark a major milestone in the life of our new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. And it started last night, the work and it’s going to continue over the next few days where the tower crane will be coming down. That’s a major milestone on any project, especially this one, because basically what that tells us is the high work for the construction has been done and we have completed setting all of our major medical equipment, so we’re just super excited to see this happen. Amy Bush – COO, WVUMC

Construction site

Construction crane

The removal of the crane will cause some disturbances. According to WVUMC, there will be parking lot closures, roadway closures, and pedestrian and traffic disruptions as the crane is removed.

All these disturbances and delays are worthwhile, Bush said, because the hospital, once complete, will be a beacon of hope for West Virginia families.

Aerial picture of construction site Credit: Cathy Richards

“Good things are soon to come,” she said. “We’re going to be announcing some dates soon for some big celebration events that we’re going to be having as 2021 draws to a close, and as we take our first patient in early 2022, so stay tuned for that. And we just couldn’t be more appreciative, through this pandemic and everything we’ve been through to complete the hospital, that the support just keeps coming. So, we’re very appreciative of our community and all of our donors.”

Bush said in the coming days the hospital will “be firing up” air handlers. In addition, various parts of the hospital have drywall and paint in them, plus, flooring is getting ready to go in.

Construction site with a tower crane looming over the hospital

She beamed with joy as she talked about the last six months of construction and all that remains to be done.

“It’s just a dream come true. The leadership team has come together, all the folks, all the construction workers, architect the internal planning, design, construction, all of our faculty. This has just been a long time in the works and we just couldn’t be more excited to be able to provide care for the kids of this state and expecting moms in our new home,” Bush said.