CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new year means a new life for a father and daughter who were reunited on Saturday after not seeing each other for 30 years.

Theresa Galloway and her father Richard Adkins had no idea that they were living 45 minutes away from one another until they miraculously got in contact and met on Saturday.

“I have searched my entire life for this feeling, this feeling that I feel of just being complete and accepted,” Galloway said.

Galloway got in contact with her paternal grandfather a few days after Christmas, hoping to meet her dad after years of wondering what happened to him.

Adkins said he knew his daughter had been born, and the last time he ran into her was at the grocery store when Galloway was just two years old. Since then, he knew nothing about her.

She said reaching out became an answer to her prayers.

“I sat at my kitchen table for 30 minutes and cried before I got the nerve to dial that phone number,” Galloway said. “I kept saying ‘I’m scared guys. I’m so scared he’s not going to accept me or not going to love me or that he’s going to get angry that I called him.”

Though she said her dad immediately showed her love. From the moment she called and began to speak, Adkins told Galloway, “I know who you are.”

“He was so sweet and so compassionate and just so caring, it was just, he had three seconds of my voice and he instantly knew who I was, and that felt like love to me,” Galloway said.

Then on Saturday, the long-awaited face-to-face reunion healed the broken wounds of the past.

“To go your whole life thinking that you’re a misfit and then finding the person who makes you fit is pretty incredible,” Galloway said.

“My missing puzzle piece,” Adkins called Galloway. “And I lived for 30 years with a shattered heart not knowing where my baby was.”

Family issues arose in the past, and that contributed to the separation between Galloway and her father.

“My lifestyle would have been bad for her. Now that I got my life straightened out, then God opened that door. Now I can be a daddy to my daddy’s girl,” Adkins said.

Now, that void in both their hearts is being filled. Galloway learned she not only has a dad but four new siblings and 13 nieces and nephews.

“All this time that I had looked for someone thinking that they were ashamed of me or they didn’t want me around, and to know that everybody knew about me and that he was not ashamed. He was very proud to be my daddy, and he was very hurt that I wasn’t around. That was not what I was expecting at all. This is the sweetest thing that God has ever done for me,” Galloway said.

All of this came just in time for the new year; a new beginning for their family.

Galloway said, “For the first time ever, I got to watch the ball drop with my father on New Year’s Eve. So, I started 2024 with my dad. It was the greatest thing ever.”

They both encourage other families with long-lost family members to reach out and take the bold step to rekindle relationships because it changed both of their lives for the better.