Newest pandemic statistics released in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 2.07%.

As of 10 a.m., the WV DHHR says the state has received 215,450 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 4,463 total cases, of which are probable. The total number includes 1,371 active cases, 59 current hospitalizations, 2,995 recoveries and 97 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (23/0), Berkeley (530/19), Boone (42/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (196/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (86/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (45/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (47/1), Harrison (128/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (430/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (113/3), Marshall (69/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (604/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (151/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (91/1), Raleigh (81/3), Randolph (191/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185/9), Wyoming (7/0).

