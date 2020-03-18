Nexstar Broadcasting to host exclusive statewide telecast of virtual town hall with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on March 19

IRVING, TX (WOWK) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., announced today it will host a live virtual Town Hall meeting with West Virginia Gov. James Conley Justice II on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual Town Hall will take place at the studios of WOWK-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and streaming video. Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the governor and his deputies via the internet using the hashtag #factsoverfears

The television broadcast will be hosted by Mark Curtis, WOWK-TV’s political correspondent and anchor of “WV Live Tonight,” and will air exclusively on five Nexstar stations across West Virginia, including WOWK-TV, WDVM-TV, WTRF-TV, WBOY-TV and WVNS-TV. The broadcast will also be carried live by WWCW-TV in Roanoke, Virginia.

Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website.

The Town Hall will open with Justice providing the latest information on the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis and a fifteen-minute question and answer session between Justice and other top state officials and Curtis.

The broadcast will conclude with approximately forty-five minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers can pose a question to the Governor or any of the show’s guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #factsoverfears. Preference will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.

“During times of crisis and uncertainty, viewers know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations as a trusted source of important news and information,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The unprecedented unique format of this exclusive Town Hall broadcast will bring together viewers across West Virginia, providing them with the latest information about the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and giving them a chance to ask questions of the Governor and those leading the fight against the spread of the virus. We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations throughout West Virginia to bring this virtual Town Hall to life, and we are grateful to Governor Justice for allowing Nexstar to host this special event.”

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station: Network: Market: Station Website: Social: WOWK-TV CBS Charleston wowktv.com @WOWK13News WDVM-TV Ind. Hagerstown localdvm.com @WDVMTV WTRF-TV CBS Wheeling wtrf.com @WTRF7News WBOY-TV ABC Clarksburg/Weston wboy.com @WBOY12News WVNS-TV CBS Bluefield/Beckley wvnstv.com @WVNS59News WWCW-TV CV Roanoke, Virginia virginiafirst.com @WFXRNews

