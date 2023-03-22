MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — Nexstar Media Group donated $25,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s as a part of the WVU Day of Giving on Wednesday.

13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis, WOWK 13 News General Manager Sean Banks, WBOY General Manager Jim Dodrill, Chief Administrative Officer for WVU Medicine Children’s Amy Bush and Marisa Sayre with WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were there for the check presentation.

“At Nexstar, WBOY, all the stations, we just love being a partner with WVU Medicine Children’s and to see this finished product and all the things that you provide to the families and the children, it makes us proud to be a part of this with you all,” Jim Dodrill, General Manager at WBOY, said.

“We’ve been partners with Nexstar the last four years. This is the first time we’ve been in our own hospital so you can see where gifts like this go,” Amy Bush, Chief Administrative Officer at WVU Medicine Children’s, said.

“The charitable foundation, the mission of that is to give back to our communities that we serve and that’s an important thing that we do at all of our stations, not only that one that I run in Charleston but all around the state and all around the country,” Sean Banks, General Manager at WOWK 13 News, said. “So, Nexstar operates 200 stations and we fill this commitment everywhere we serve.”

In 2022, 331 gifts were donated and $2.9 million were raised in the mediathon.