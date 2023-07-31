CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lots of West Virginia festivals happen in August, including some that might pique some people’s very niche and specific interests. Here are just a few that you can look forward to.

Festival of Glass, Milton – August 4-6

(Photo courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)

This annual festival pays homage to one of West Virginia’s historic industries—glass. Hosted by Blenko Glass Company, the festival is back for the first time since the pandemic. In addition to buying glass, West Virginia artisans and festivalgoers can also make their own glass pieces with one of the festival’s design-your-own experiences. Tickets are on sale now at Blenko’s website.

West Virginia Peach Festival, Romney – August 4-6

Peaches are displayed for sale with summer fruits and vegetables at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Plenty of food options will be available at this year’s West Virginia Peach Festival, according to the festival’s website. To celebrate the 10th year of the festival, Romney will be taken over by craft, flea market and food vendors, entertainment, games and live music as well as a car and motorcycle show and pageant. Even admission and parking are free. For a full schedule for the weekend, click here.

Lurch Fest, Philippi – August 5

A Lurch bobblehead set on the railroad tracks in Philippi, WV in front of the city’s covered bridge. Credit: City of Philippi.

In honor of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played the Addams Family character Lurch, Philippi is hosting the third annual Lurch Fest. Friday will feature Cassidy’s son becoming the “Son of Lurch,” and then on Saturday, there will be lots of festivities, vendors and even costume contests. Lots of local businesses have already been embracing the spirit of Lurch and teasing their Addams Family-inspired products that will be available at the event.

Summersville Lake Lighthouse Festival, Mt. Nebo – August 5

(Photo credit: M&J Travel Adventures)

Did you know West Virginia has a lighthouse? If not, what better time to see it than during the 10th annual festival, which will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to the Facebook event, there will be music all day, multiple food vendors and family activities like games and prizes. For the most up-to-date information, join the Facebook event or follow the Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse Facebook page.

Rails and Ales Craft Beer Festival, Huntington – August 12

“West Virginia’s premier craft beer festival” will feature food vendors, artisans and, of course, a wide selection of craft beer. The $50 general admission ticket gets you entry, unlimited beer and cider samples and access to live music, food trucks, the artisan market and a beer garden. There is also a designated driver ticket option for those who aren’t drinking for $20 which gives you entry to the event without the tastings. All eventgoers must be at least 21 years old. For tickets or more information, visit the Rails and Ales Festival website.

Cryptid Bash, Hico – August 19

From left to right: Bigfoot, Mothman, the Flatwoods monster

Sponsored by some of West Virginia’s cryptid groups, Cryptid Bash 3 is free and open to all ages. The event will be at the Freefolk Brewhouse And Tasting Room from noon to 7 p.m. and will feature hand-picked artists from the paranormal scene, according to a Facebook event. Artisans will be accompanied by food vendors, live music and ice-cold beer and at 8 p.m., the event will be followed by an after-party. To see some of the work by the attending vendors or for more information, click here.

Fly In Festival, Huntington – August 24-26

Enjoy a weekend of music for a good cause. One big highlight of the festival is the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest as well as airplanes, skydiving, a kayak float and food vendors. Tickets for the weekend are $70, or daily tickets are $40, and all proceeds benefit the Barboursville Police K-9 unit. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Lemonade Festival, Bluefield – August 26

Lemons are shown in the produce section at the K+G Food Mart in Detroit, Monday, May 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

At surface level, this festival isn’t that unique, but it has an adorable story. “West Virginia’s lemonade city” is also West Virginia’s coolest city. Because of it’s elevation, the city rarely sees temperatures above 90 degrees, even though it’s in the most southern part of West Virginia, according to Visit Mercer County. So to bring more summery fun to the city, a chamber of commerce manager in 1939 decided to offer free lemonade on days when it was over 90 degrees. This concept developed into the Lemonade Festival and many other lemon-related things in Bluefield. This year’s festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Virginia State Honey Festival, Parkersburg – August 26-27

(Getty Images)

The West Virginia Honey Festival is a family friendly event happening at Parkersburg City Park. The festival will highlight the importance of honeybees and the many uses of honey, according to Wood County Recreation. But it won’t all be about honey; other food, art and craft vendors will be selling their goods as well. There will also be live entertainment, including a live bee beard demonstration. Admission to the event costs $5.

Mountain Spirit Pow Wow, Mt. Morris – August 26-27

Dancers doing the “welcome dance” at the Mountain Spirit Pow Wow in 2022 (WBOY image)

The Mountain Spirit Pow Wow is a celebration of Native American culture and takes place at Mason-Dixon Historical Park near the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line. According to a Facebook event, this year’s celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and teach about aspects of Native American culture, from dancing to storytelling to crafting. Admission is $5 and authentic foods like Native American fry bread and buffalo burgers will be available for purchase. For more information, check out the Facebook event.

This list includes just a few of the festivals happening in the Mountain State this month. Other things happening in August include the State Fair of West Virginia, which was voted one of the top summer events of 2023.