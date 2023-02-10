NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county’s annual fair has been dissolved.

Board members say the decision was made with a heavy heart due to a lack of ample members and volunteers as well as a serious illness. According to the board, the decision takes effect immediately, meaning there will not be a Nicholas County Fair in 2023 or in the future.

“We the Nicholas County Fair Board would like to thank the many, many families and friends that have attended the Fair in the last 97 years,” the Board said. “It has been an amazing and sometimes very hard ride. But as all carnival rides, at some point, it must end and you have to exit the ride. It is, sadly, our time to exit the ride.”

The board thanked all of the sponsors, exhibitors, vendors, former fair queens, the NCCF, the City of Summersville and the Nicholas County Commission for their efforts over the years to make the fair happen.

“We have enjoyed getting to know you and your families throughout the years. Thank you for sticking with us through the good and bad times,” the Board said.

According to the board, the remaining funds for the Nicholas County Fair will be used to start a scholarship foundation for seniors from Nicholas County and Richwood high schools.