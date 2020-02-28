Nicholas County man arrested on arson charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal investigators say a Nicholas County man allegedly set fire to his own home earlier this month.
Lonnie Wayne Bragg, 52, of Tioga, is charged with first-degree arson. Initial calls to 911 reported the Feb. 5 fire on the front porch of Bragg’s home at 23 Frazier Alley, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office. Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the residence and put out the fire.
An investigation by the WVSFMO led to the Feb. 6 arrest of Bragg.
