RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) — Two recent fires in the Richwood area are being investigated as arson by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the city’s fire department.

The first fire was on Tuesday morning in the area of Maple Street, according to the Richwood Fire Department. They say the second one was in the area of East Walnut Street Wednesday morning. Both houses were either unoccupied or abandoned, the fire department says.

The fire department is asking people to report any information they have on these fires by calling the arson hotline at 1-800-233-3473, and if you see anything suspicious call 911.