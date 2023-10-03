MT NEBO, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Mount Nebo.

According to the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, the two vehicle crash happened around 9:02 a.m. Oct. 3, 2023 at the intersection of US 19 and WV 129. Firefighters say one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The Wilderness VFD said the firefighters got the patient out of the vehicle, and the patient was then flown to a trauma center for medical treatment. A second patient was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Wilderness and Summersville Fire Departments and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office responded.