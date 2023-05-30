NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Nicholas County Schools will have a new superintendent for the upcoming school year.

According to a spokesperson from the Nicholas County Board of Education, Terrance Beam has been chosen as the next superintendent. He will take the office on July 1, 2023.

School board officials say the decision was made in a special Nicholas County BOE meeting this morning specifically to make a decision on the new superintendent. Beam will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Donna Tetrick, who is taking a position at another county in West Virginia.

Both Tetrick and Beam were at this morning’s meeting.

Beam has been the superintendent of Pocahontas County Schools for the past eight years, and has previously served as a school principal in Nicholas County.