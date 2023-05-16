NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Fair is officially back in action!

In February, the Nicholas County Fair Board announced the county’s annual fair would be permanently closing. However, members of the community, including some members of the former board, have gathered to help form a new fair board to keep the tradition going.

Members of the original board said in February that the decision to dissolve the fair was made with a “heavy heart” due to a lack of ample members and volunteers as well as a serious illness. The new board says despite those obstacles, the community wanted to keep the tradition of the county fair alive. Thanks to that renewed community support, the 2023 Nicholas County Fair is slated to take place Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22 at the Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park.

This year will mark the 98th Nicholas County Fair. The new board says the fair originally began 100 years ago in 1923, but was canceled for one year during World War II, and then again in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair board says the Nicholas County Fair Pageant is also back on, taking place on June 17 in the Nicholas County High School Auditorium.

According to the fair’s new Facebook Page, the entertainment lineup has been chosen, but contracts are still in the works, so those announcements will come at a later date.