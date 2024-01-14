MOUNT LOOKOUT, WV (WOWK) — A fire broke out in the garage of a Mount Lookout residence Sunday, which had responders trying to put out the blaze for around three hours.

According to a post on the Wilderness Fire Department Facebook page, the garage fire, which occurred on Pecan Street, took firefighters approximately three hours to put out the fire due to “poor weather conditions.”

(Image courtesy of Wilderness Fire Department)

While the garage sustained heavy damage, the post said that the rest of the home was protected from “any serious fire damage.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Joining the Wilderness Fire Department at the scene were the Summersville and Keslers Cross Lanes FD’s.