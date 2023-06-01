SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A driver is facing DUI and drug charges after a traffic stop in Nicholas County.

According to the Summersville Police Department, the investigation when a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) call was put out for a reckless driver. An officer then located the vehicle and began to follow it.

The officer said as he was following the vehicle, he saw the driver going “all over the roadway,” the SPD says. Once the vehicle was stopped, Summersville PD K-9 Nommie indicated to drugs in the vehicle during the investigation.

According to the SPD, officers found approximately $10,000 worth of Xanax pills and $7,500 in cash.

The driver has been charged with DUI and possession with intent to deliver. The SPD has not publicly identified the suspect at this time.