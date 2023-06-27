A vacant house has been destroyed after a fire in Richwood Tuesday morning. June , 27, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: Richwood Police Department)

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A house has been destroyed after a fire in Richwood Tuesday morning.

According to Nicholas County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at a residential structure near the Holy Family Catholic Church. According to the Richwood Police Department, the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

The Richwood Fire Department responded with assistance from several other agencies, and the fire was quickly brought under control, according to the RPD. However, the house was completely destroyed.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the blaze. There is no word at this time as to what caused the fire.