SWISS, WV (WVNS) — A woman’s skull was found near the Swiss area of Nicholas County, according to a West Virginia State Police incident report.
The Richwood Detachment of the WVSP received information regarding the discovery of possible human remains.
Once on the scene in a wooded area on Route 39, the remains were determined to be a human skull with no jaw bone attached. The size of the skull was reportedly consistent with a woman’s skull.
Cadaver dogs were then used in a search of the surrounding area. During the search, only two shirts were found nearby.
The skull was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing and possible identification.