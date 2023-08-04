SWISS, WV (WVNS) — A woman’s skull was found near the Swiss area of Nicholas County, according to a West Virginia State Police incident report.

The Richwood Detachment of the WVSP received information regarding the discovery of possible human remains.

Once on the scene in a wooded area on Route 39, the remains were determined to be a human skull with no jaw bone attached. The size of the skull was reportedly consistent with a woman’s skull.

Cadaver dogs were then used in a search of the surrounding area. During the search, only two shirts were found nearby.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The skull was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing and possible identification.