NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused in a crime spree that killed a firefighter and critically injured a woman is now facing a charge of murder and has waived his preliminary hearing.

The man accused of the crime spree, Dustin Young, 24, appeared in Nicholas County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, Oct. 24, where the charge of murder was added to the multiple charges he is already facing.

Young was arrested and originally charged with multiple counts stemming from incidents that happened on the night of Sunday, Oct. 15. Those charges include: attempted murder, driving under the influence causing death, assault, burglary, two counts of grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 41 in Nicholas County.

Troopers say Young crashed his car and then stole another car from a driver who stopped to help.

Young is accused of driving that car to a nearby home and assaulting a female resident with a hammer, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, because court records said she allegedly sold him “bad dope.”

Troopers say Young is then accused of fleeing towards Summersville in the stolen car and hitting another car, killing the male driver, later identified as Nettie firefighter, Brody Hanna.

Nettie Fire Chief Steve Davis said Hanna was off-duty at the time of the initial crash. However, he was shopping in the area and decided to assist crews.

Young will remain in jail without bond, court records say.