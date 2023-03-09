NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody for driving a school bus under the influence while children were aboard.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was driving students home from school on his regular bus route.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint says a teacher’s aide called law enforcement after they said they saw Dodrill almost cause a crash, run off the road and almost not recover. It says Dodrill said “multiple curse words and that he had a lot on his mind.”

When law enforcement got to a school, the complaint says Dodrill admitted to drinking six beers sometime before starting his bus route.

Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. It says he blew a 0.118 on a Preliminary Breath Test and a 0.88 on another breathalyzer test.

Dodrill is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $3,000 surety/cash bond.