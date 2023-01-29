NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Leivasy, West Virginia, area after he drove under the influence (DUI), fled from police, and overdosed on drugs he possessed.

According to Summersville Police Department (SPD), Cpl. Steven Mullins tried to stop a driver suspected to be under the influence on Saturday night. The driver in a red pickup truck sped up and fled from Cpl. Mullins, SPD says.

Police state that the truck broke down on Grassy Creek Road, and the suspect then fled on foot into the woods. Eventually, officers found and identified the suspect, Kermit Hammons.

Police say Cpl. Mullins found an empty baggy that contained fentanyl, which the suspect admitted he consumed. Almost immediately after, the suspect turned blue and passed out, SPD says.

Officers gave Hammons Narcan to save his life, authorities say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hammons was charged with fleeing DUI, driving revoked DUI, DUI second offense, and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center and then transported to Central Regional Jail.

In addition to SPD, West Virginia State Police, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, and Richwood PD responded.