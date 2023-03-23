CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Craigsville in Nicholas County, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was sold at U Save Foods #4 on Rt. 20 and Rt. 50. They say the ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The lottery is encouraging the ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket and call West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 27, 28, 37, 50, 57, and the Power Ball was 5.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $112 million.