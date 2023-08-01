NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters in Nicholas County were at the right place at the right time to help a driver involved in a crash.

While on their way to a search and rescue class on Sunday, July 30, the Richwood Fire Department came up on a motorcycle crash that happened just moments before they arrived.

Crews found a motorcyclist who had experienced an equipment failure as he entered Old Mumsey’s Curve in Nicholas County. Firefighters say the bike lost control, skidding into a truck’s trailer.

Firemen treated the driver’s injuries, which were minor.