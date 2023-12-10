NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Nettie firefighter Brody Hanna was only 29 years old when he was killed two months ago during a crime spree in Nicholas County after hearing about the pursuit on his radio. He was off duty that night and stepped in to help.

Now, the Nettie community is remembering him as a brave and selfless hero, and they’re stepping in to support Hanna’s family.

“Brody will ride with us forever,” Nettie Fire Chief Steve Davis said. “He was willing to help anybody whether it was in our area, other departments in the area, he was ready to go.”

Hanna worked at the Nettie Fire Department for two years. A willingness to help without hesitation is the common theme that comes to mind when the Nettie community thinks of Hanna.

Michael Strader, a fireman with the Nettie Fire Department, said “he’d be the first one here. No matter what it was, when it was, he’d always go and try to help the best he can. He was always about learning. Everything, every step he did, he’d always improve, do better.

Hanna went on nearly all the calls the fire department responded to, and he was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Chief Davis said, “He’s even helped me with my family, and he didn’t hesitate one bit on the call he was killed on.”

Christopher Walton is the safety officer at the Nettie Fire Department and was also a close friend of Hanna. He described Hanna as a Teddy Bear and a go-getter.

“Very heartfelt. Very caring. Very trusting. Willing to learn. If he didn’t know, he’d ask,” Walton said. “He had a lot of potential. A lot. You don’t find that in a lot of people, but you found it in him.”

Beyond being a firefighter, Hanna was devoted to his fiancé and son. That’s why the Nettie fire department hosted a hot dog sale and bake sale on Sunday to support his family.

“Whatever we do, we’re going to try to help them out. Here at the Christmas time, it’s going to be rough on them, and hopefully we can do more later on,” Chief Davis said.

Those who love Hanna said his legacy lives on through the lives he touched and through memories.

Walton said, “Somebody may pass away, but you always carry them with you. He was normally the first one that was here. He was always on the truck, and he will continue to always be on the truck.”

You can donate to Hanna’s fiancé’s GoFundMe Page by clicking here.