NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Remains found in Nicholas County in May have been positively identified as a missing man.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, people riding motorcycles in the Summersville area of Armstrong Road, came across a “severely decomposed” body near the river on May 29, 2023. The sheriff’s office says the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office used dental records to identify those remains as those of James Aaron Key, 38, of Summersville.

The identification was confirmed on July 18, 2023.

Key had last been seen on February 28, 2023. Deputies said he allegedly left for a walk from his home on Gauley Run Road and told a relative he would be back within 20 minutes, but was not seen or heard from after that. The remains were found in the area where he was last known to have been.

The sheriff’s office says Key’s death is still under investigation, however, at the time the remains were discovered, Sheriff William Nunley claimed they did not suspect foul play in the death. Anyone with any information regarding Key’s disappearance or death should contact the NCSO at 304-872-7880.