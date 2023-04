NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gauley River Elementary School was put on a brief lockdown due to a person on campus that refused to leave, according to the Nicholas County Board of Education.

The Nicholas County Board of Education says the person refused to leave the school grounds after the principal to him to.

They say law enforcement was called and got him off the property.

The person did not try to get into the building and there was no threat to anyone, according to the Board of Education.